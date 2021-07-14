LCPD Boat Patrol hosts Joint Sonar Training event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department's Boat Patrol conducted a two-day training event for using Sonar technologies in Search & Rescue operations. Eighteen attendees from La Crosse Police, La Crosse Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin DNR and a few others from outer jurisdictions participated in the joint training sessions.

Tuesday's training itinerary consisted of all-day classroom instruction on sonar theory, equipment and application in an underwater search environment.

On Wednesday, the class got into boats and practiced their skills. Facilitator, Sgt Joe Wiegrefe, of the LCPD Boat Patrol, placed a series of target buoys with submerged objects in the river just south of the Clinton Street bridge. Each student got a chance to scan the waters near each buoy to locate, identify and adjust sonar imagery settings to get the best picture possible.

Wisconsin NR Conservation Warden, Matthew Groppi, valued the importance of learning how to use the sonar systems, specifically the side-scan sonar.

"We respond to a lot of incidents, " Groppi said. "Search and rescue, search and recovery operations, or evidence recovery. That requires us to use the side-scan technology."

Having several counties to cover on the Mississippi river and other waterways, La Crosse's Warden Groppi, works with many other agencies to aid in search operations, especially for their dive teams.

"We're able to locate that evidence and put them right on the spot," Groppi said. "It minimizes the amount of time that the divers have to spend in the water which in some conditions can be hazardous."

Sgt Wiegrefe agrees, La Crosse Police conducting joint training is beneficial for sharing processes and procedures in first responder operations across multiple organizations.

"We work closely with the DNR and La Crosse County," Wiegrefe said. "And we have done evidence recovery with them before, so it wouldn't be uncommon for us to work as a search team with them."