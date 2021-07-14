Malta backs off ban on unvaccinated visitors after EU balks

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta has backed off a new rule that would have allowed only people with proof of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country. In a revised regulation issued late Tuesday, the Maltese government said people arriving without a recognized vaccination certificate would have to quarantine upon arrival in the Mediterranean island nation. The government originally wanted to allow in only vaccinated visitors to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases. The vaccine requirement rule had been due to take effect Wednesday. But the European Commission raised concerns that it might impede the right to free movement within the 27-nation bloc.