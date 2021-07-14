Mother of school shooting survivor encourages relationship-building to help heal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Carly Posey's family is healing after surviving the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and she traveled to Central High School to share the process with the La Crosse School District.

Posey's son and daughter were at school the day 26 people were murdered in Newtown, Connecticut.

"I didn't want anyone else to have to go through what we went through and so I wanted something positive to come out of the tragedy," Posey said. "It doesn't matter what tragedy you've been through. Get around a group of people that have also been through similar things and that connection through tragedy is a remarkable thing to see grow and thrive in relationships."

She said her son Reichen recovered with the school staff's help.

"Every community is different," Posey said. "Every school is different, every school district is different and so looking to what your needs are. I'm a big proponent of law enforcement and law enforcement in our schools and everyone has to do right for their own community."

La Crosse School District safety coordinator Scott Johnson agreed.

"I think we've had a lot of influence with our SROs," Johnson said. "They create those relationships with the students. They're there to talk to them, reassure that our buildings are safe and secure."

Johnson and Posey said the biggest challenge is keeping schools safe without making it feel like a prison.

"We sit down and make sure that we aren't creating trauma with anything either," Johnson said.

Central High School uses "P3Campus" to students safe. It's an application for cell phones where students can report any anonymous tips if they feel unsafe.

"They can send it to us," Johnson said. "We get it right away. We know that we need to investigate it."

Posey serves as 'I Love U Guys' mission director to provide a plan to help people after a crisis.

"We all go through hard things and what we do with that I think is important in the aftermath as well," Posey said.

"We just need to step back reevaluate how we're doing things in our buildings so that we still are safe and still know that we have people that we can rely on every day," Johnson said.

He and the school staff shared that they are excited for students to return for a more "normal" academic school year.

La Crosse School District does background checks on all visitors in their buildings.