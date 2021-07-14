Moving on from past is first step in this NHL offseason

Moving on from the past is the early theme of the NHL offseason. Chicago parted ways with longtime defenseman Duncan Keith. Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement, and Minnesota moved toward buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter nine seasons into their 13-year contracts. Consider it like summer cleaning before most of the jumbling for next season happens after the Seattle expansion draft. Plenty of conversations are ongoing between general mangers this week to set the table for what could be a frenzy of moves in the latter part of July.