Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t officially announced if she will run again next year, but her campaign has released fundraising details that an adviser says “strongly positions” the Alaska Republican for a reelection bid. Kevin Sweeney says Murkowski’s focus is on her work in Washington. But he says the fundraising shows Murkowski also is “doing the work to make sure that she’s positioned for reelection, when that time comes.” Wednesday’s campaign statement comes ahead of a filing deadline and days after Republican party leaders in Alaska endorsed Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate. Tshibaka also recently announced an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, whom Murkowski has been critical of.