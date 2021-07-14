Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.”

The 18-year-old pop star and internet sensation was at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage younger Americans to roll up their sleeves to get a coronavirus shot.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame as a Disney Channel star, was set to tape a joint social media message with the president and the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

She also made an appearance at the daily White House press briefing.