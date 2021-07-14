Packers Family Night tickets are now on sale

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The 20th annual Packers Family Night is set to return to Lambeau Field August 7 and tickets are now on sale.

Tickets are $10 each and can only be purchased online. Lambeau Field will be mobile-only for tickets this up-coming season.

Family Night has shifted from a scrimmage to a full practice with a game-like atmosphere. Gates will open Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and the Packers will take the field at 7:20 p.m.

For fans that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, masks are not required. It is asked that unvaccinated fans wear masks.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

WXOW News 19 is part of Wisconsin's Packer TV Network and will broadcast Family Night.