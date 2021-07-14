Skip to Content

Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived at the Vatican after he was discharged from a Rome hospital 10 days after intestinal surgery to remove half of his colon.

Francis gave thanks for the success of the operation and offered prayers for others during a visit en route home to Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica. The pope always visits the basilica after returning home from a foreign trip to pray before a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary.

The Ford car carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City. Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards standing outside. He then got back in the car and proceeded to enter the Vatican through the Perugino gate on Wednesday.

