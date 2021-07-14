“Remembering Our Fallen Memorial” coming to La Crosse July 20-25

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A traveling memorial honoring military members who died during the War on Terror makes a stop in La Crosse beginning July 20.

Western Technical College said it's hosting the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial from Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25 at the college's main campus courtyard outside the Student Success Center at 400 7th St. North in La Crosse.

The memorial displays both military and personal photographs of our country's military fallen from the War on Terror.

Beginning with a public opening ceremony on July 20 at 9 a.m., the memorial is open each day until 10 p.m. It opens at sunrise daily except on July 25, when it closes at 6 p.m.

The college said that free parking is available in lots H and K on 8th St. at Pine and Badger Streets.