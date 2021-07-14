River City Rhapsody event retuns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blue Stars' River City Rhapsody event is returning to La Crosse after a year on the sidelines.

Event organizers say it will inlcude performances by seven drum and bugle corps.

The performing corps include:

The Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps of La Crosse, WI

The Cavaliers of Rosemont, IL

Madison Scouts of Madison, WI

Phantom Regiment of Rockford, IL

Colts of Dubuque, IA

Colt Cadets of Dubuque, IA

River City Rhythm of Monticello, MN

Excecutive Director of The Blue Stars, Brad Furlano, says the group has been performing virutally for the last year, so they are excited to be back in-person.

"It's just not the same as seeing all the young adults together and performing and laughing," Furlano said. "It's really been cathardic and inspirational to some extent, to see everybody back together working as a team."

The event is happening on Friday, July 30th at UW-L's Veterans Memorial field. For ticket information click here.