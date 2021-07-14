Safety tips for tubing on rivers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department is providing safety tips for those planning on tubing on the river.

"Basic safety tips are be aware of things that could be dangerous on the river, be aware of the weather, be aware of your abilities, we would recommend using Coast Guard approved floatation devices, such as a lifejacket," Blake Hundt, a Lieutenant on the La Crosse Fire Department said.

Hundt also added that alcohol consumption should be avoided any time you are swimming or boating, don't go alone when tubing, and bring a means of communication in case of emergency.

This comes after a call was placed to the La Crosse Fire Department on Tuesday, July 13th, in which two individuals were stranded on logs floating down the La Crosse river.