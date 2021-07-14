Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening

Today's Severe Weather Threat

We had a line of thunderstorms push through the Coulee region around Mid-Day producing mainly heavy rain and gusty winds. A second round thunderstorms is expected to move in to the Coulee region this afternoon into the evening. The main area of concern for severe weather will be mainly south of the I-90 corridor where an enhanced risk for severe weather resides. Areas along the I-90 corridor are under a slight risk for severe weather. Areas north of I-90 are in a marginal risk.

The threats include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Additional heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in flood prone areas that have already received rain from the first round of storms.

Clearing out Tomorrow

Patchy fog will develop early on Thursday. After the fog dissipates, clearing skies will allow for temperatures to warm up into the 80s by the afternoon. We could also be looking at the return of smoke from the wildfires out west.

Extended Outlook

A high pressure system will allow for calm conditions through the extended period. Clear skies and warm temperatures in the 80s will be the case as we head towards the weekend. We could be looking at highs in the 90s as we go into next week.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and Weed counts will be low tomorrow and Friday. Mold counts will be high tomorrow and Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt