That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral ‘fleets’

Twitter is disappearing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn’t catch on. The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March in Brazil. Fleets were designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. But that didn’t happen, so Twitter says it is moving on to other things. Testing and winding down new features is common at Twitter and other tech companies. Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages.