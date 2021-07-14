Two rescued from La Crosse River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people tubing on the La Crosse River were rescued by the La Crosse Fire Department Tuesday evening after they became stranded.

The department was called shortly before 8 p.m. near N3315 State Road 16 according to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong. The two people were stranded on some logs in the river.

One of the department's boats went in off of Earl's Landing while another engine put in its Rapid Deployment Craft near the State Road 16 location.

Both people were safely brought to shore by 8:11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse County Dive Team assisted with the incident.