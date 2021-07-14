UAW factory workers ratify deal, will end Volvo truck strike

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Striking blue-collar workers at a Volvo heavy truck plant in southwestern Virginia have narrowly ratified what the company said was its final offer in a long labor dispute. The hourly workers voted 1,147 to 1,130 for the six-year contract, and likely will end their on-and-off strike that began in April. However unionized salaried workers voted against the pact 45-40, according to the Facebook page of the United Auto Workers local. Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg in Detroit confirmed that the totals are accurate. He says details are still being worked out for the factory workers to return to the assembly line and for negotiations to settle the salaried workers’ dispute. About 2,900 workers represented by the UAW have been on strike at the Dublin, Virginia, plant.