Viroqua area man arrested after threatening road crew with gun

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Viroqua man is arrested after the sheriff's office said highway employees were threatened by a man with a firearm Tuesday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that they were contacted around 7 a.m. by the Vernon County Highway Department who said that employees were threatened by a man, later identified as Kaden D. Hartje, 25, of rural Viroqua.

Highway crews were doing road maintenance on County Road S and Highway 82 near Brush Hollow east of Viroqua.

Witnesses said Hartje came out of his home with a pistol upset that a Highway Department dump truck had turned around in his driveway. He was also angry that they were working too early in the morning. Hartje went back into his home after the encounter with the dump truck driver.

Deputies later arrested Hartje without incident at his home. He had a 9mm handgun on him when he was arrested. Deputies also found the pistol used in the earlier incident. Hartje was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

At a bond hearing later in the day at the Vernon County Courthouse, he was released on a $300 signature bond.