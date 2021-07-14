Weather Whys: 30% Chance of Rain

Its time for another week of Weather Whys! The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team is ready to take your weather questions, and we are ready with the answers!

This week's question is: What does a 30% chance of rain mean?

To answer this question we first need to define probability of precipitation. Probability of precipitation means the likelihood of 0.01 inches or more of precipitation will fall at a given location in the forecast area over a certain period of time, which is usually about 12 hours.

We'll break it down into this formula:

POP (probability of precipitation) = C (confidence that we have that precipitation will fall) x A (coverage area).

For example, if I were 60% confident that precipitation will fall in half of the area, I would multiply 0.6 by 0.5 and what I would get is 30%. So, our forecast that that day would have a 30% chance of precipitation.

What we do is break it down into slight, moderate, and likely. A slight chance of precipitation would be around 20%. A moderate chance would be around a 40% or 50% chance. A likely chance of precipitation would be around a 70% or 80% chance of precipitation.

To answer our viewers question, a 30% chance of rain means there is a 30% percent chance that one location of the area will receive greater than or equal to zero point zero one inches of rain.

And that’s your Weather Why!

Each Wednesday on Daybreak and during the News 19 6 PM Report, the Stormtracker Weather Team will answer viewer weather questions. Email weather@wxow.com and online at wxow.com/weatherwhys.

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt