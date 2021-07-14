Wisconsin’s small meat processors could see federal funds

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Meat processors are considering the possibilities after learning of $500 million in federal funds through the USDA.

For small businesses throughout Wisconsin, that extra green could mean extra reach.

"It would allow us to expand our business," said Jason Krenn, owner of J & S Meat Processing in Marshfield. "We're currently state inspected; we would go CIS, which is still state inspected, but allows us to ship products across state lines.

"We would certainly love to entertain the opportunity to do things like that," he added.

The federal funds would go toward grants and loans for these small businesses, which they say would help them compete with larger processors.

"The grant funds available would help us purchase equipment, larger processing equipment to be able to handle larger bulk wholesale orders and things like that," Krenn said.

The plan is still a work in progress and hasn't been finalized, but it aims to patch up some problems.

"Covid put a tremendous amount of strain and stress on the meat industry," said Jeffrey Sindelar, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Food Research Institute. "It exposed some of the weaknesses."

They're also looking to avoid a repeat of the past.

"It was really realized that it would be very, very important to not only support the current industry, as well as try to ensure that a repeat of what happened a year and a half to two years ago doesn't happen again," Sindelar said.

That's something that Sindelar says consumers saw at the store.

"The volatility of the market in prices of meat fluctuates significantly, and we also saw a lack of supply," Sindelar said.

And the funding wouldn't just help the processors.

"You know, an increase to capacity would mean I would add to staff, we'd provide more job opportunities," Krenn said.

You can find more information on the USDA's announcement on federal funding for meat processors here.