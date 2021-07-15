2 men held on Florida’s new anti-riot law in Cuba protest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men who were arrested during a protest in support of antigovernment demonstrations in Cuba are being held on charges related to the state’s new anti-riot law. Arrest reports show 30-year-old Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez and 39-year-old Maikel Vazquez-Pico were among those arrested Tuesday night as a group of protesters attempted to take over an interstate exit ramp. Their charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and taking part in an unlawful assembly that blocked streets or sidewalks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure earlier this year that boosts penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand.