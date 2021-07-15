Armed man barricaded in Fargo motel arrested after standoff

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say an armed man has been arrested after a nearly five-hour standoff with police that started when he barricaded himself inside a Fargo motel room. Authorities say the 59-year-old, Moorhead, Minnesota man was armed with a knife. Other guests at the motel were evacuated and the Red River Valley SWAT team was called to help police during negotiations. The man is facing charges of terrorizing, preventing arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on two unrelated warrants. No injuries were reported.