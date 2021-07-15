One day later the legend of “The Block” is growing

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) Back to even and now back to Phoenix.

The Bucks and Suns have reduced this NBA season to a best of three.

That's after the Bucks squeaked out a 109-103 win in game 4 Wednesday night.

But all the talk is about that blocked shot at the end by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks were up 2 just over a minute to go when Giannis came off the help on a pick and roll, recovers and meets Deondre Ayton at the apex.

It would've tied the game, and then, who knows?

It's already an iconic moment in Bucks history and if they go on to win the series, it will be in NBA Finals history.

"Just a hustle play. I thought I was going to get dunked on. But just going down the stretch, doing whatever it takes to win the game," Antetokounmpo said.

"That's elite. That's an elite block. To be able to read that he's going to throw the lob and then to be able to go up there and get it, that's elite,' said Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

"Giannis made a spectacular block, a spectacular play. His ability to cover ground and get to that point, get to the top. That's an NBA Finals special moment right there." said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Game 5 is Saturday at 8 PM.

You can watch the game on WXOW 19.