Skip to Content

Better block than LeBron’s? Giannis’ rim denial earns raves

New
12:21 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s emphatic denial of Deandre Ayton’s dunk attempt is the play of the NBA Finals thus far. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton took it a step farther, while acknowledging his personal bias says why he’d rank it ahead of LeBron James’ chase-down block of an Andre Iguodala layup attempt in Game 7 of the 2016 finals. Antekounmpo seeming came out of nowhere to block an alley-oop dunk attmept by Ayton, who had received a lob pass from Phoenix teammate Devin Booker. Antetokounmpo acknowledged he thought he was going to get dunked on when he raced back on defense.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content