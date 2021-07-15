Biden to warn US companies about doing business in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to issue a blanket warning to U.S. firms about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong as China continues to clamp down on political and economic freedoms in the territory. U.S. officials say the advisory could be issued as soon as this week. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that the alert would point out deteriorating free market conditions in Hong Kong. It would come on the heels of a similar advisory reminding American companies about potential sanctions for transactions involving Chinese entities that operate in the Xinjiang region, where China is accused of repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.