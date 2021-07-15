Big 12: Gundy more patient after difficulties of last summer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says he is a more patient person. He was changed in part by a difficult summer last year. There was the passing of his mother, who he described as a soft-spoken and easygoing soul who had always told him to just relax. He also ran into problems last summer with his players who were focusing on racial injustice. They were upset with him being photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel. Gundy, going into his 17th season as the Cowboys head coach, says he’s better now at listening and thinking things through.