‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun. Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Dahlager of St. Cloud admitted Wednesday that he possessed two devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm into an unlawful fully automatic weapon. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing. Prosecutors say Dahlager is a self-proclaimed follower of the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. Court documents say he told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17.