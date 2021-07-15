Chandler Halderson charged in father’s death, $1 million bail set

MADISON (WKOW) — Chandler Halderson has been officially charged with killing his father, Bart Halderson and a new $1 million bail has been set.

Bart and Krista Halderson are the Windsor couple that were reported missing on July 7.

Chandler, who reported them as missing, previously had a $10,000 bond set when only accused of lying to police.

Now, Halderson faces first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse. Prosecuting attorney Andrea Raymond said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police confirmed on Monday that remains found in Cottage Grove last Thursday were Bart. The criminal complaint states Bart Halderson's remains were located on the property of Chandler's girlfriend's family.

As of Monday, Krista was still considered to be a missing person.