China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington of hurting global trade. The comments came after U.S. lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned they face legal risks if they do business with the region. The U.S. Senate measure would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread detentions of members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups. A commerce ministry spokesman said the U.S. criticism is “completely inconsistent with the facts.” He said Washington was undermining the global supply chain.