Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns

Chris Paul has caught the turnover bug at a very inopportune time for the Phoenix Suns. Paul has had 15 turnovers through the past three games, including a crucial one in the final minute of the Suns’ 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Paul’s nearly flawless play is a huge reason the Suns are back in the finals for the first time since 1993. But his ballhandling problems are also a big reason they’ll go back to Phoenix with the series tied 2-2 after winning the first two games in Arizona. Game 5 is Saturday in Phoenix.