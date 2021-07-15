Data gaps make it difficult to track racial equity funding

A report released Thursday says more than 90% of donors who supported racial equity initiatives in 2018 have yet to report how much they gave in 2020. The findings from the research firm PolicyLink and The Bridgespan Group further highlight the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity amidst America’s racial reckoning. There’s always been a lag in reporting philanthropic data since it’s tied to tax filings. So, the report is calling for donors to proactively share information. A lack of consensus about what contributions fall under ‘racial equity funding’ is also adding more confusion.