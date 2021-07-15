Des Moines water officials lift water-use restriction

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the public water system for the city of Des Moines have lifted a call for customers to limit lawn watering by 25% as drought conditions have eased. Des Moines Water Works lifted that call on Thursday after implementing it last month when the flow of its major water source, the Raccoon River, dropped to less than 300 cubic feet per second. That compared with the median flow of 4,000 cubic feet per second. Des Moines Water Works’ chief executive officer and general manager Ted Corrigan says recent rains have helped both increase the river’s water level and cut customer demand for lawn watering. The water utility serves 500,000 customers in central Iowa.