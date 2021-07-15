Dutch media: Crime reporter De Vries has died after shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch media report that a renowned Dutch crime reporter shot last week in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, has died. The media cite a statement from Peter R. de Vries’ family. RTL, the Dutch network De Vries regularly worked for, on Thursday cited the family statement as saying “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle.” The statement says he died surrounded by loved ones. De Vries was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld. He was shot on July 6 after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. Two suspects have been detained in the shooting.