First day of school for Hamilton and Northside Elementaries brings some changes for students and staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday was the first day of school for Hamilton and Northside Elementaries and along with that came some changes like construction at Hamilton and a new principal at Northside.

Nicki Pope, formerly with the Tomah school district for a decade, is the new principal at Northside Elementary. On their first day, she got students excited with a red carpet entrance into school to make them feel special.

"The students remember it. It is memorable to them. They feel important and really we are here for them. They are our celebrities, they are our stars so they should feel that," said Pope.

The enthusiasm in the building has made her even more excited for the school year she said. To start however, there will be an adjustment period.

"They are relatively new to the concept of 45-15. COVID really hit them last year where they went back to a traditional schedule so it is kind of starting all over again for them," said Pope. "This truly is a new first day for them."

Last year was difficult she said and now it's a matter of instilling that love for learning.

"There are obviously gaps. There are going to be huge pockets of things that were missed between those that were successful and those that were really struggling during that time so it's really getting a true baseline of where our students are at and moving them forward from there," said Pope.

She explained that there will be a huge spectrum between students so figuring out where each is at and moving them forward individually will be crucial. Right now Pope said she is most focused on learning the system and the culture of Northside.

"What do our Northside families need, what do they want listening to them, listening to the staff that are here about things that have worked well for them in the past," said Pope. "Really how to support them and make all of our students here successful."

Just down the road, the students are Hamilton Elementary experienced some changes too on their first day. They have additions and renovations going on at the school to improve the learning environment for everyone. Principal Ben Burns said their theme this year is focusing on opening doors.

"Obviously it has a lot to do with our construction project, remodel and expansion, having that done and opening doors there. But also kind of a metaphor of opening doors to opportunities and that's kind of a key role that we play in student's lives," said Burns.

They broke ground on the construction last October and while some of it is close to being done, there is still work to do. Burns explained that they renovated part of their existing space and added new parts like four new full size classrooms, a library, a full size gym, and community school center.

"Having the actual full size classrooms with windows, that learning space for students to work together, collaborate without being scrunched in, that will allow everyone to exhale and focus on academics," said Burns.

Burns said there are so many things they are excited for with these renovations and additions and it will allow them to meet the needs of students. After last year, he said it is fantastic to welcome students back especially with the new additions. He said they took last year as an opportunity to grow and learn.

"It feels like it has been five years since we have been 'quote-on-quote normal' and we still have a little bit of work to do within the next few weeks to get everything tied up but it is fantastic. It feels like school again," said Burns.

Like Pope explained, Burns said there will be learning gaps and they are doing their best to tackle them to get all students to the level they need to be.

"For us and Northside specifically, we have a fantastic opportunity with our intersessions throughout the year in that we have a little extra time set aside that we can take and go back and focus on those specific, very targeted skills that were maybe kind of glossed over last year," said Burns.

Both Pope and Burns said they are eager to get started and they are surrounded by great staff within their schools.