For pregnant women, pandemic made hunt for drug rehab harder

Specialized rehab programs for pregnant women are a rarity, but experts say they’re needed to reduce the number of babies born to mothers who are increasingly struggling with drug use. Experts fear that even more limitations during the coronavirus pandemic will stifle progress being made to reduce the number of babies born exposed to drugs. The Associated Press sought the number of drug-exposed babies in all 50 states between 2018 and 2020 to assess the pandemic’s toll on families and found most child welfare agencies are only beginning to grasp the problem of drug use among pregnant women.