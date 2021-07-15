Habitat for Humanity celebrates completing home for local veteran

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse held a dedication and flag raising ceremony to celebrate completing a new home for a local veteran. Starting in October of 2019, the newly established "Habitat for Heroes" program broke ground on the first house construction.

The "Habitat for Heroes" program selected Marine Corps Veteran, Sgt Jacob Klatte and his family to be the recipient of the first house. Jacob, his wife Stephanie, and their three sons will be able to live in their own home after spending several years renting since he honorably discharged from service.

A trained combat lithographer in the MOS 4612, Sgt Klatte worked in a combat camera unit serving from 2004 to 2013. He was first stationed in Washington D.C and then moved on to another assignment in Hawaii. After nine years, he felt it was time to leave the Corps and move on with his family in tow.

Time passed while life moved on and Jacob eventually found himself volunteering for Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse. That's where he learned of the new "Habitat for Heroes" program and after discussing it with his wife, they decided to give it a chance, so he applied.

Fast forward and shortly after the new home's ground breaking, the pandemic hit. Which, of course, resulted in several delays while volunteers and organizers dealt with COVID-19 social restrictions and limitations for group gatherings. The build creeped along for months until vaccinations started to take effect and everyone was finally able to operate under minimal preventative measures.

Construction ramped up quickly as over 75 veteran volunteers returned to help. The "Heroes" team racked up over 1,800 volunteer hours over the course of the project. The Klatte Family was excited to see all the action after such a unexpectedly slow start.

"It's amazing how quickly we were able to mobilize and get more volunteers, " Sgt Klatte said. "They all came back, they came flooding back"

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse, Kahya Fox, was overwhelmed during her dedication speech. She reflected on how the team overcame so many hurdles and realizing how it took so many people to get it done.

"We have a list of sponsors for this house that's probably three times as long as the normal builds that we do at habitat for humanity," Fox said. "Because so many people came together to support our veterans." Fox continued, "This was truly a home built for a veteran in our community by fellow veterans."

The Klatte's gratitude for all involved is beyond measure. "There's so many people to thank that I'm not gonna try to bother it's just," Klatte said. "Everyone who see this, my family is forever in your debt and our home is always gonna be a place where we'll think fondly of the people who helped build it and we should be here for a good long time."

According to the Habitat for humanity, following the dedication, the home will be sold to the Klatte Family for the full appraised value. The new homeowners will pay full property taxes and homeowner’s insurance. The difference that allows low-income families to achieve the dream of homeownership is that Habitat offers the mortgage loan at 0% interest.

For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, please visit their website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.