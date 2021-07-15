Judge allows R Kelly to shake up legal team ahead of trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has allowed jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to shake up his legal defense team just weeks before sex-trafficking trial in New York. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Thursday greenlighted a request by Kelly’s top two attorneys to withdraw from the high-profile case following a falling out among Kelly’s team of lawyers. The attorneys had told the judge it would be “impossible” for them to continue representing Kelly. The hearing in Brooklyn federal court came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly’s long-delayed sex-trafficking trial. The proceedings are scheduled to begin Aug. 9.