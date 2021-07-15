Judge weighs sending US citizen accused of killings to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. prosecutor trying to send a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq to face charges in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers has acknowledged that statements by people claiming to have witnessed to the crimes contain inconsistencies. Still, the prosecutor urged a judge on Thursday to sign off on the extradition request. The prosecutor says documents provided by the Iraqi government establish probable cause to support murder charges against the Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee and became a U.S. citizen in 2015. He’s accused of participating in the attacks as leader of an al-Qaida group. He’s denied being involved in the killings and being a member of a terror group.