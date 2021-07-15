‘Kickoff Weekend’ to return ahead of Packers home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)– ‘Kickoff Weekend’ will be back in Green Bay as a lead up to the Packers home opener against the Detroit Lions on Monday, September 20.

A free concert will be held in the Lambeau Field parking lot on Sunday, September 19. The name of the music artist performing will be released in August.

All fans that attend the Monday night game will receive a rally towel.

The game against the Lions will be the first time a full-capacity crowd is in the stadium since January of 2020.