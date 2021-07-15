Kids learn important life skills from police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation and local Boys and Girls Clubs are hosting classes for kids that aim to teach them important life skills.

Sherry Hougum's life changed forever on March 26th 2012. Her daughter, Sara Rose Hougom was fatally shot by two men in her apartment. After Sara's death, Sherry wanted to continue her legacy in honor of her daughter, so she started the Sara Rose Hougum Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships, and hosts events aimed at connecting kids with police.

On Thursday afternoon, teens at the Northside Boys and Girls club participated in "CPR with a Cop." The program taught the kids how to perform CPR and use an AED, as well as general first aid skills. La Crosse Police Officer Danny Mandujano led the class, and he said it's "the best part of his job." He also said he wants to remove the stigma around police officers, especially for kids. Mandujano has been working with the Sara Rose Hougum Foundation for around 4 years, he said "it's something that I'm really passionate about, they're really focused on getting us united with the youth, that way we can get to know them and have them know that they don't need to be scared of us."

Similar events will be hosted at Boys and Girls Clubs in La Crosse, West Salem, and Holmen. Each class focuses on a different topic, everything from pottery, to Pilates. Kids that attend these classes always go home with a gift, based on what they did that day, and skills that can be both fun and useful for life.