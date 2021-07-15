La Crosse County Board votes to make more changes before police oversight study

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board is looking to conduct a study that would inform the board's decision on a possible police oversight board.

The study would take the form of a committee that would be appointed to explore the advantages and disadvantages of a board that would oversee police actions. The committee would consist of community members, including former police officers. A motion was made to amend the study to include its committee members to go on two "ride-alongs" with police so they can gain a better understanding of what police officers go through. This amendment passed.

A motion was then made to send the concept back to committee. Those in favor of sending it back to committee to reshape the idea claim that the plan in its current state was adversarial to police.

"When we are told that we can't be part of this committee, that's an attack on us, because we want to be better," said La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf.

The plan as it stands bars current police members from serving on the study committee.

Those in favor of the study in its current state claim that it should go through sooner rather than later. The plan spent around a year in committee before Thursday's vote.

Board member Peggy Isola said, "I personally support the work of the law enforcement in La Crosse County, but I think the whole point of this is to give a voice to some people who may have a different experience... It doesn't have to be adversarial to police."

Another member, Tina Tryggestad, noted the importance of diverse voices.

"The cost of the message this all-white body would send to our black and brown neighbors by choosing to not even study this relationship and listen to all the voices is immense," said Tryggestad.

With a final vote, the board decided to send the concept back to committee. It will likely return to the floor for a vote later this year.