La Crosse Interstate Fair returns to West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - After a year off due to the pandemic, the 130th annual La Crosse Interstate Fair is back and is underway in West Salem. The fair runs from Wednesday, July 14 through Sunday, July 18.

For kids showing animals in the fair, this year is extra special to be back with their friends after the pandemic canceled the fair last year. "It’s really nice because last year we just had a little show that nobody else could come to but our family, and you know you can’t really show off much that you do. Now that people can come it just feels so good that other people can see oh dang these kids are young and they are getting up early in the morning and they are going to bed late at night just so that they can sell and just kind of make a future for themselves," said Bella Langrehr.

Olive Ingram is 13 years old and is showing chickens and pigeons at the fair this year and she is thrilled to be able to share her animals with visitors. "It’s fun I like seeing the kids come back and forth and looking at the chickens and the geese and the chicks," said Ingram.

A full schedule of events for the fair can be viewed here.