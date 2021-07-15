Man rescued from pickup after crash in Monroe County

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Rescue workers had to extricate a man trapped in his pickup truck after it crashed Wednesday morning near Oakdale in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they received a 9-1-1 call around 6:38 a.m. after a truck hit a tree off of Highway 21 near County Road E in Greenfield Township. The driver was hurt and trapped inside the Ford F-150 pickup.

Members of the Oakdale Fire Department freed the man who was then taken by Tomah Area Ambulance to a local hospital. The sheriff's office said the man suffered from a medical condition before going off the highway and striking the tree.

One lane of Highway 21 was closed for nearly an hour due to the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Fort McCoy Police, and Tomah Rescue Technicians assisted at the scene.