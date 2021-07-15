New cooking series raising awareness for Hmong farmers impacted by pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to bring awareness and raise funds for Hmong farmers impacted by the pandemic, a La Crosse woman has created her own cooking series.

The series is called "Cooking With Bao" and includes a variety of fundraising activities throughout the campaign including a series of live-streamed cooking shows. The show teaches Hmong and Hmong/American recipes such as Hmong egg rolls or a breakfast stir fry using ingredients that you can commonly find at local farmers' markets and co-ops.

"This is their livelihood and they do depend on an annual income from the farmers market season so it is very important to me that I can help do something about that for them," said fundraiser organizer Bao Xiong.

The fundraiser will continue until August 14th. 100% of the money raised will go directly to Hmong farmers. To learn more or to donate, click here.