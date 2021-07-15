Number of overdose deaths continues to increase in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Over the past year, the number of overdose deaths has increased both nationally, and within the La Crosse community.

According to officials, there were 40 fatal overdoses in 2020. So far in 2021, there have already been 21 fatal overdoses to date. Of these, 7 occurred in June alone.

Alliance To HEAL Coordinator Al Bliss stated the majority of these recent overdoses involved either Heroin or Fentanyl, in combination with other substances. According to Bliss, some preliminary data may suggest a correlation between this spike and the pandemic, pointing to the fact that people were so isolated during this time.

Bliss explained that addiction can happen to anyone and encourages community members to be willing to help.

"The main thing is you really want to help save a life, because you just never know when someone might want to turn around and start that road to recovery," said Bliss. "They may not want to do that today, but we want to make sure that we're doing the right thing, we're not judging, we're not shaming--we're helping to save lives."

According to Bliss, Alliance To HEAL has been focusing on informing individuals about important topics, including signs that someone may be overdosing. These symptoms include excessive drowsiness, blue lips, or any other indications that someone may not be breathing.

Beyond identifying an overdose and calling for help, Bliss believes one of the biggest things residents can for those struggling with addiction is to let them know they're not alone and help them navigate the recovery process.

"It's not just handing out you know cards and information, but it's helping them make that next step and moving from one source of help to another," said Bliss.

According to Bliss, seeking help can be overwhelming for people, as there is such a wide range of services available that it can be difficult to navigate which to use. Bliss stated Alliance To HEAL is currently working to raise funds to hire a designated navigator that will help individuals through their recovery.

He explained this process is further complicated by the fact that often times, recovery requires individuals to visit multiple services and organizations. As such, Bliss said it is crucial that treatment partners communicate with one another, and residents feel a "warm hand-off" between different organizations.

This includes services continuing to conduct follow-up appointments or visits. Additionally, the program would like to expand their services to provide help for multiple substances.

Bliss and Alliance To HEAL encourage residents to never use alone. Anyone that is struggling with addiction can dial the Never Use Alone hotline number at 800-484-3731, or seek help from local organizations.