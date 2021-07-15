Our weather has become quiet!

Pleasant Thursday weather…

The weather has settled down for your Thursday. Clouds gave way to sunny skies in the afternoon and highs rebounded to cooler than normal levels. Readings were mostly in the 70s and humidity was in the comfortable range.

Dry spell is developing…

The upper level jet stream has carried away the latest storm system, and its heavy rain-making t-storms. Over 3 inches fell in some areas yesterday. Locally this will certainly make a dent in the drought situation. We are now looking at an extended period of dry weather for at least the next 7 or 8 days.

Pollen Forecast…

We are between the grass and weed pollen seasons, but mold counts will run high for the next several days.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden