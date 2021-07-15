Retired investigator: Biden nominee stonewalled 1989 probe

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former federal law enforcement officer is alleging that President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee U.S. lands in the Western states stonewalled a 1989 investigation into the sabotage of an Idaho timber sale. The allegation against U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning was made in a letter from a retired investigator released Thursday by a Republican lawmaker. Two of Stone-Manning’s friends were convicted of spiking trees to prevent them from being cut down and she testified against them at trial after receiving immunity. She was never charged with any crimes. The retired investigator alleges she was suspected of helping plan the sabotage.