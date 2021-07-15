Romania: Former ruling party leader gets early jail release

BUCHAREST (AP) — A court has ruled that a former leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party who was sentenced to 3 ½ years in jail for corruption in 2019 will be released early. Liviu Dragnea was sentenced by the Supreme Court in May 2019 for official misconduct. He was considered Romania’s most powerful politician at the time of his sentencing. Prosecutors say he intervened to keep two people employed by his party on the payroll of a family welfare agency when he was a government official between 2008 to 2010. The women admitted receiving salaries from the public agency while working for the party. The court said Thursday the decision to allow his conditional release is final.