Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have declared the publisher of an investigative media outlet an “undesirable” organization and listed its journalists as “foreign agents.” It’s the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General’s office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization and designated Proekt’s chief editor Roman Badanin and several of his journalists as “foreign agents.” The government already has outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense.