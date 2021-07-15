Sex harassment lawsuit against Yale, doctor, is settled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a wide-ranging sexual harassment lawsuit filed by six female doctors at Yale University against the Ivy League school and Yale Dr. Manuel Lopes Fontes. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed. The physicians last year accused Fontes, a now-former anesthesiologist and professor at Yale, of repeated incidents of forced and unwanted kissing, groping and retaliation. They also accused Yale officials of failing to discipline Fontes despite their complaints. Fontes and Yale officials denied all the allegations. Fontes said in a court document filed earlier this year that he was removed from his positions at Yale because of the allegations.