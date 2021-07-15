Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in eastern Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say two people have died in the crash of a small plane in a cornfield in rural Muscatine County. The Muscatine Journal reports that the crash happened Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles north of Muscatine. Sheriff Quinn Riess says at least two people on board the single-engine Piper died in the crash. Riess says his office was contacted around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Quad City Air Traffic Control reporting they had lost contact with an airplane in the area. Riess said deputies and police officers from Muscatine and Wilton launched a search on the ground and soon found the wreckage. Officials have not released the names of the people killed.