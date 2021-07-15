Soaking rains move out with pleasant weather ahead

Strong storms dropped one to five inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours. Flash flooding was the biggest concern last night as most of the severe weather stayed south.

Out the door this morning, the fog has developed as the air mass stays very saturated. Keep your headlight on and travel with care.

Temperatures are more comfortable in the 50s and 60s but the dew points remain sticky. High temperatures will warm to the lower 80s as the sunshine will gradually return.

The weekend forecast is all about the heat! With dew points in the lower 60s and abundant sunshine, temperatures will have no problem warming up. The forecast has little to no changes all weekend and that could extend into next week.

The 90-degree weather is BACK next week! There could be a chance to add several 90 degree days to the month as the sunshine continues. With little to no rain in the forecast, we’ll have to pull out the hoses.

Enjoy the nice weather!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett